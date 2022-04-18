Black Label Society And Anthrax Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Hatebreed

Metal fans rejoice, Black Label Society and Anthrax will bring on the heat this Summer along with special guest Hatebreed on their upcoming tour. The tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ on July 26 and will conclude a month later in Philadelphia (but without Hatebreed.)
The tour will stop in big cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas and Brooklyn but also in Gary, IN and Oshkosh, WI.
Anthrax’s Scott Ian shares his thoughts on the upcoming tour with BLS and Hatebreed. “Zakk [Wilder] has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” he said. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 – the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got fucking Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”
Black Label Society released their latest critically acclaimed album Doom Crew Inc. late last year.
Black Label Society & Anthrax 2022 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
07/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park
08/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
08/04 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
08/05 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena
08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
08/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom**
08/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
08/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
08/19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore**
08/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ History
08/24 – Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
08/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore**
** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates
Photo Credit: Owen Ela