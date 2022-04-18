Black Label Society And Anthrax Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Hatebreed

Home News Alison Alber April 18th, 2022 - 6:38 PM

Metal fans rejoice, Black Label Society and Anthrax will bring on the heat this Summer along with special guest Hatebreed on their upcoming tour. The tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ on July 26 and will conclude a month later in Philadelphia (but without Hatebreed.)

The tour will stop in big cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas and Brooklyn but also in Gary, IN and Oshkosh, WI.

Anthrax’s Scott Ian shares his thoughts on the upcoming tour with BLS and Hatebreed. “Zakk [Wilder] has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” he said. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 – the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got fucking Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

Black Label Society released their latest critically acclaimed album Doom Crew Inc. late last year.

Black Label Society & Anthrax 2022 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

07/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park

08/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

08/04 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

08/05 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

08/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom**

08/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

08/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

08/19 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore**

08/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ History

08/24 – Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

08/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates

Photo Credit: Owen Ela