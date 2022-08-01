Anthrax Brings Public Enemy’s Chuck D Onstage For “Bring The Noise” At Hollywood Palladium

Home News Skyy Rincon August 1st, 2022 - 4:48 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to Loudwire, Chuck D joined Anthrax onstage to play Public Enemy’s classic “Bring The Noise.” The performance took place on Friday, July 29 at the Hollywood Palladium. The combination of Chuck D’s strong vocals and the powerful heavy metal instrumentation created an electric performance that is unforgettable.

Anthrax recently released their 40th anniversary livestream concert Anthrax XL featuring a recording of their collaboration with Chuck D. The track was released in 1991 on Anthrax’s Attack of the Killer B’s compilation record and on Public Enemy’s Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Black. The collaboration is heralded as the birth of a rap-metal milestone, breaking genres while simultaneously bringing fans of both groups together.

Anthrax is currently on tour with Hatebreed and Black Label Society, they are scheduled to play tonight August 1 in Denver, Colorado. They will also be visiting Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Maryland, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania before stopping in Canada for a pair of shows in Toronto and Montreal on August 23 and 24. They will finish off the trek with a show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 28. The band has also been included on the 2022 festival lineup of Tattoo The Earth which is returning after a 20 year hiatus. Other acts on the bill include Municipal Waste, At The Gates and Enforced.

Individual members of the band have also been quite active including drummer Charlie Benante who is currently slated to join the remaining members of Pantera for their upcoming reunion tour alongside Zakk Wylde. Earlier this year, frontman Scott Ian released a new Motor Sister album entitled Get Off which arrived on May 6. Ian was also featured on a cover of Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz