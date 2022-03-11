Motor Sister Announce New Album Get Off For May 2022 Release, Share Energetic New Song And Video “Can’t Get High Enough”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 11th, 2022 - 9:30 PM

Anthrax at Knottfest

The hard rock band Motor Sister, consisting of members of such bands as Anthrax and Mother Superior, has announced their newest upcoming album, Get Off. The new project, the second full length album from the group, is set to release May 6 via Metal Blade Records. In promotion of the new record, Motor Sister have released their first lead single from the project, “Can’t Get High Enough.”

The group’s frontman, Jim Wilson has described the new album as an effort to create “a high energy, kick ass rock & roll record from top to bottom,” that will provide “All killer, no filler.” Bassist Joey Vera has explained that he was thrilled that the band was able to get together and record new material, given that the band had previously focused on cover material.

“Can’t Get High Enough” is an incredible and thrilling display of what these rock titans have in store for Get Off. Crushing and high-energy riffs dominate the sound of the track, which often shifts between much different tempos to show off the band’s ability to hit you with more than one type of heavy. Whether they are playing more slowly in their catchy chorus or are bombarding you with speedy double-kick drums, there is never a dull moment in “Can’t Get High Enough.” Watch the official music video for the single via YouTube below.

Get Off and its accompanying single will follow seven years after the release of Motor Sister’s first studio album, Ride, a set of cover songs of the band Mother Superior, a group that shares the same frontman, Jim Wilson.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz