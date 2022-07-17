Anthrax Releases 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert Anthrax XL, Shares “Bring The Noise” Featuring Chuck D

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

On Friday July 15, Anthrax XL, Anthrax’s 40th anniversary concert was released to the public. In addition to the anniversary concert Anthrax released “Bring The Noise” featuring Chuck D of Public Enemy. Originally released in 1991 on Anthrax’s Attack of the Killer B album, the song helped to break down race and genre barriers with collaboration with Public Enemy. Its success led to Anthrax and Public Enemy hitting the road together, opening many people’s eyes when they performed “Bring The Noise” together live, and birthing a rap-metal milestone.

Anthrax celebrated its 40th anniversary last year but had to delay their global touring plans due to COVID-19. Now the band is set to mark its 41st year, members Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Jon Donais are due to finally head out on their global anniversary tour. On July 26, Anthrax will set off on its 26-date co-headline North American tour with Black Label Society and joined by Hatebreed, and then head to the UK and Europe in late September to headline a five-week run.