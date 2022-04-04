Conjuring Actress Vera Farmiga Covers Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper” Featuring Anthrax’ Scott Ian

Home News Tara Mobasher April 4th, 2022 - 8:17 PM

The Conjuring actress Vera Farmiga took on Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper” during a performance at Rock Academy in Woodstock, New York this last weekend. Anthrax’s Scott Ian joined her on guitar.

The actress starred in films like The Departed, The Manchurian, Candidate, Up In the Air, Source Code and Godzilla: Kids of Monsters, and is of Ukrainian descent. She performed the apt song as an audience member waived a Ukrainian flag throughout the performance.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz