A Look Back At Corey Taylor’s 1997 Inaugural Show As Slipknot Member

Home News Gracie Chunes August 27th, 2022 - 11:41 AM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

25 years ago, on August 24, 1997, Corey Taylor performed his first show with Slipknot at the Safari Club in Des Moines, Iowa. The band had already been gaining some traction, having released their first album on Halloween the year prior, but in the iconic live video, it is clear the group appears to have been ready to take things to the next level.

The performance features an emcee in a ski mask, someone tossing out stuffed animals and an explosion of sparks once the band begins to play. From there, the band jumps into three minutes of explosive energy and pummeling rhythms. Though the clip isn’t the best quality, it’s still easy to see the intensity and dynamic stage presence the band had, even in their early days.

In this performance, Taylor is joined by Joey Jordison, Paul Gray, Shawn M. “Clown” Crahan, Craig Jones and Mick Thomson, as well as ex-members Donnie Steele on the bass, Josh “Gnar” Brainard on guitar and Greg “Cuddles” Welts on percussion. The clip is taken from a longer, 45-minute video of their complete show at the Safari Club. Watch the full performance here. (Revolver)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado