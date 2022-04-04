Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Not Included In 2022 Grammy In Memoriam

Home News Tara Mobasher April 4th, 2022 - 7:50 PM

Metal icon Joey Jordison was excluded from the annual Grammy Awards In Memoriam tribute segment. The former Slipknot drummer and co-founding member has earned 10 total Grammy nominations through the categories ‘Best Metal Performance,’ ‘Best Hard Rock Performance’ and ‘Best Rock Album’ for the group during its run.

The group was nominated for their 2005 single “Before I Forget,” which won them ‘Best Metal Performance’ the next year. While the Academy did not include Jordison in the segment itself, his name was listed online in the official list of artists lost this year.

While the segment included late artists like Taylor Hawkins, Stephen Sondheim and Meat Loaf, notable rock musicians were omitted from it, like Jon Zazula, Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman, HELLYEAH, ex-Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, Static-X vocalist Nick Menza and We Came As Romans vocalist Kyle Pavone.

Jordison passed in July 2021 after contracting the neurological disease, acute transverse myelitis. He was voted the best drummer of the previous 25 years by Rhythm magazine readers in 2010, prior to drummers like Mike Portnoy, Neil Peart, Phil Collins and Dave Grohl.