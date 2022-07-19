Slipknot Announces New Album The End, So Far for Sept 2022 Release and Shares Kaleidoscope-Type Visual for New Song “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

Slipknot at Knotfest

Slipknot has announced a new album, entitled The End, So Far, and debuted a new song, titled “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)”. The song will be included on The End, So Far, which will be available on September 30 via Roadrunner Records. The band also released an intense, kaleidoscopic music video for “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)”.

The music video for the song is bookended by footage of a woman picking up a make-up clad mask, which she puts on her face; she is backed by several other masked women and shadowed, masked men. That’s when the fun begins, and Slipknot comes into frame, playing the song as they shift in and out of focus of the camera. The performance is quite intense, and the bookends are chillingly calm in comparison. The video ends as the woman, whose face is never shown, slowly pushes the mask away into a pool of water. The song itself is full of lyrical poetry. It’s absolutely stuffed with rhythmic and alliterative usages, with lines such as “Forget Deny Ignore Nice Try It’s You/Regret Rely Remorse Inside Of You” giving it a smooth quality alongside the metal sound.

The announcement of The End, So Far is consistent with the band’s insistence that new music was coming “soon”. Slipknot’s Tortilla Man (Michael Pfaff) shared a clip of “Something’s Coming” from West Side Story just two days ago. Corey Taylor also said last month that new music was coming “very fucking soon”.

The tracklist for The End, So Far is as follows:

Adderall The Dying Song (Time To Sing) The Chapeltown Rag Yen Hivemind Warranty Medicine For The Dead Acidic Heirloom H377 De Sade Finale

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado