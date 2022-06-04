Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Promises Fans New Music Is Coming “Very F*cking Soon”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 4th, 2022 - 8:58 AM

Since the band’s debut album in 1996 titled Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., Slipknot has had a record of producing top-notch albums in their early years. Following Slipknot in 1999, Iowa in 2001, and Volume 3: The Subliminal Verses in 2004, fans had to wait four years for the release of their next album All Hope is Gone in 2008. Then a whopping six more years for their next album, .5: The Gray Chapter. And finally, their latest album five years later was We Are Not Your Kind in 2019. However, Slipknot proves that beauty does take time, as each album has been a successful hit each release.

Now, according to LoudWire, the gang is back for another album release. The band performed at Cincinnati, Ohio Wednesday, June 1 with a special surprise. Lead vocalist, Corey Taylor has announced an upcoming release of a new album according to a Youtube video uploaded from a fan. On stage, Taylor stated that new music should be coming, “very fucking soon.”

Fans are speculating whether Slipknot’s previous tracks will be included in the new album such as “Unsainted,” “Solway Firth,” and “Nero Forte”, but Taylor has confirmed that their latest album “The Chappleton Rag” (which was released November of 2021), will be included in the album. In the video, Taylor reassures fans of the wait for their newest album, Now, we don’t have an exact date on (the album release) but I’m here to tell you, you’re not going to be waiting very, very fucking long. God damnit, I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon”. You can view the video below.

Check out our other story on Slipknot relating to this year’s Grammy’s here!

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado