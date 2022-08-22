Slipknot Unveil Macabre New Music Video For “Yen”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2022 - 3:08 PM

Iowa-based heavy metal icons Slipknot have shared the music video for their recently released single “Yen.” The song is from the band’s forthcoming album The End, So Far which is scheduled to arrive September 30 via Roadrunner Records.

The music video was directed by Slipknot’s very own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan who previously directed the visual for “The Dying Song (Time To Sing).” The video is delightfully macabre with shadow-like figures slithering down a dimly lit hallway, masked women staring menacingly through open windows and the band delivering an energetic performance.



The upcoming album was produced by Joe Barresi and features the band’s 2021 surprise single “The Chapeltown Rag.” The End, So Far follows their sixth album We Are Not Your Kind which was released on August 2019.

The band will kick off the U.S. leg of their Knotfest Roadshow tour with a show in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena on September 20. They will play in Missouri, Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. They are also scheduled to make appearances at two major music festivals including Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 23 and Aftershock in Sacramento, California on October 6. The tour comes to an end in Irvine, California at the Fivepoint Amphitheatre on October 7.

Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow Fall 2022 Tour Dates

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/21 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

9/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival*

9/24 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/27 – Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheatre

9/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

10/1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chin Pavilion

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

10/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival*

10/7 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre

* Festival Date

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado