My Chemical Romance Perform “The World Is Ugly” For First Time In 14 Years

My Chemical Romance treated fans to some songs that they have not performed in over a decade. At their recent show in Nashville, TN, the band performed “The World Is Ugly” for the first time in 14 years. The song is featured on their 2013 compilation album Conventional Weapons. At their show in Oklahoma a couple of nights before, they performed “Bury Me in Black” from their 2002 debut LP, I Brought You My Bullets… for the first time in 19 years and “This Is the Best Day Ever” for the first time in 17 years.



The highly-anticipated reunion tour continues throughout North America with stops in Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, headlining sets at Chicago’s Riot Fest and Deleware’s Firefly Festival and Portland. The North American leg concludes with a set at Las Vegas’ insanely stacked inaugural When We Were Young Festival in October. Supporting acts for the shows vary per city, which includes acts Badflower, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code to name a few.

The group will then head overseas to Australia in March. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

In July, bandmate Frank Iero contributed to the Two Minutes to Late Night series, covering The Smiths’ 1984 classic “This Charming Man.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat