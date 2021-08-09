Tucker Rule Says Thursday Originally Broke Up in 2011 Because of Financial Strain and Lack of Health Insurance

Home News Casey Melnick August 9th, 2021 - 11:44 AM

A long time mystery surrounding American post-hardcore band Thursday has finally been answered. Speaking on Matt Bucks’ and James Reekie’s Emo Dad podcast, longtime drummer Tucker Rule finally provided details concerning the band’s initial breakup in 2011.

Over past last decade, fans of Thursday have often speculated about the circumstances surrounding the band’s on again and off again nature. Speaking in the interview, Rule delved deeper into the issues that Thursday faced.

According to Rule, drama had no part in the initial breakup. In a forthright admission, the drummer stated that financial reasons and a lack of health insurance were the main culprits behind the decision. Per Rule, the group collectively had serious concerns and they felt that they needed to make the right decision to support both their families and themselves.

In the conversation, Rule further elaborated that a less than prosperous touring schedule made it difficult for the band to earn a steady and reliable source of income.

Rule admitted that “there were points in time where we weren’t making enough money to support ourselves but we weren’t home long enough to get regular jobs…I never considered life without Thursday.”

Rule also discussed the lack of bad blood between the band mates despite numerous hiatuses. Rule claims that despite going on multiple breaks, the band still talked to each other and remained close. Lead guitarist Tom Keeley was the best man in Rule’s wedding while front man Geoff Rickly was Rule’s neighbor and they still “hung out a bunch.”

Rule reiterated that financial security, not animosity, was the main catalyst for separation. “If you love something, sometimes you’ve got to let it go for a little while.”

Thursday, originally formed in 1997, have long since been a fixture of the post-hardcore music scene. Since breaking up and reforming twice, the band is now at least temporarily back together and recording music.

Thursday is scheduled to play in September 2021 at Riot Fest in Chicago.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson