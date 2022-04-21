Anthony Green Announces New Album Boom. Done.; Shares Two New Single “Don’t Dance” And “Maybe This Will Be The One”

Home News Alison Alber April 21st, 2022 - 9:00 PM

Anthony Green with Saosin

Circa Survie’s and Saoin’s Anthony Green announced today his upcoming new solo album Boom. Done. The album will be released on July 22 via Born Losers Records. As a first taste of the new record, he also unveiled two new songs, “Don’t Dance” and “Maybe This Will Be The One.”

According to the press release, the new record will offer a new view on Green’s personal struggles and the journey to recovery. Green opens up about his mental health, addiction and losing his life for about eight minutes.

“I did not want to live the remainder of my life as an addict,” Green says. “Navigating around my insecurities in an unhealthy way has been a big part of my life, and writing the record was a way to cope. It’s not about my relationship with drugs or people, it’s about my relationship with myself. By the mercy of my friends and teachers I’ve made it out of the darkest time, and this group of songs captures the essence of that journey. Someone once told me to share what makes you feel most embarrassed or ashamed and the shame will die in the light of exposure. These songs are a part of that exposure.”

For his single “Don’t Dance,” Green also unveils an accompanying video. The video shows Green with his family and friends having a good time at a skating rink. The video shows people of all ages enjoying themselves while Green is playing with his band, giving them a private concert. Just like the video, the song feels weirdly heartwarming and emotional in a good way.

While “Maybe This Will Be The One” doesn’t have a video, it shines with very straightforward vocals and a soft tune, which get especially highlighted by some soft saxophone playing in the background.

Check out the album art and track list below.

Boom. Done. Track List:

1. So It Goes

2. I Don’t Want To Die

3. Don’t Dance

4. Center of it All

5. Maybe This Will Be The One

6. Trading Doses

7. No Other Choice

8. Pleasure of the Feast

9. 2022

10. Fucks Me Up