Deftones Announces Dia De Los Deftones Lineup Featuring Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs And More

According to Stereogum, Deftones have announced the 2022 lineup for the annual Dia De Los Deftones event including headliners Turnstile, Phantogram and Freddie Gibbs. Other performers include Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker and Cold Gawd.

The third annual event is scheduled to take place in Gallagher Square at Petco Park later this year on November 8. Tickets go on sale on Friday (August 5) at 10 am PST. This marks the first edition since the pandemic which canceled the 2021 and 2020 events.

We are thrilled to announce our 3rd annual #DiaDeLosDeftones – taking place Saturday, 11/5 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Joining us this year is Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker & Cold Gawd. Tickets on sale Friday, 8/5 at 10AM PST. pic.twitter.com/voIxMmUZC4 — Deftones (@deftones) August 2, 2022

“We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia De Los Deftones this year,” Chino Moreno commented in a statement, “We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

Back in 2018, the band held their inaugural Dia De Los Deftones event featuring Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Rocket From The Crypt, HO99O9, Doja Cat, Vein and Vowws. 2019’s event included sets from Chvrches, Gojira, JPEGMafia, Hum, Youth Code and Brutus.

Moreno recently joined Gojira onstage for a cover of Sepultura’s “Territory.” The band also recently parted with their bassist Sergio Vega following a contract dispute. In April, reports said that Fred Sablan and Lance Jackman would be joining the band as touring members.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva