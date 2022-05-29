My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero Reflects On Return To Stage Following Injuries: “I Truly Didn’t Know If I Would Ever Be Able To Play Guitar Again”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 29th, 2022 - 10:57 PM

In August of 2021, Frank Iero, the guitarist of the emo-rock legends My Chemical Romance, revealed that he broke his right hand in an accident by falling off a ladder. While in his initial post about the accident he focused on telling people why he would not be able to respond to them, the musician has recently taken to Instagram to explain how he feared that the injury would affect his ability to play music.

In his post Iero explains that he was worried about the injuries and surgeries would affect his guitar playing, stating that he did not know if he would ever be able to play his instrument again. He goes on to note that he never aired this fear to anyone else. Loudwire quotes the artist as explaining that “6 months ago I had my second surgery to remove a spanning plate and 8 screws from my right wrist after falling from a ladder and breaking it in 10 places. If I’m being honest, between this new injury and the tear in my shoulder from my Australian accident I truly didn’t know if I would ever be able to play guitar again…but I never let those words come out of my mouth.”

Luckily, the guitarist was able to recover, and has recently hit the road to play in My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour, where the emo legends will hit everywhere from the United Kingdom to Australia to the United States, with tour dates lasting from early may to October.

The artist ended his post on a positive note, celebrating all of the things that he has been able to do since his recovery: “Since that surgery i have recorded a new mychem song, a full length with a new band that will probably be announced in the next few months, and played sold out stadiums with some of my best friends in the entire world. Nothing worth doing is easy, but anything is possible. Thank you for my dreams come true. Keep the faith, sometimes it’s all we got. xofrnk”

