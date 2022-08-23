Jinjer Announce Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring P.O.D., Vended & More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 4:12 PM

Ukrainian groove metal band Jinjer has been granted an exemption to leave their country in the midst of war in order to go on a tour of the U.S. this fall. They will be supported on the tour by California-based hard rock band P.O.D., Iowa-based metal band Vended, English heavy metal band Malevolence and fellow Ukrainian metalcore band Space Of Variations.

The band’s trek with begin with a show in San Diego, California at the House of Blues on October 31, Halloween. They will then play in Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. They will close their trek with a concert in Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern on December 22.

The band was previously forced to cancel their U.S. tour dates. In late June, they canceled their scheduled appearance at Aftershock along with Judas Priest, Bullet For My Valentine and more. They also had to drop from the Knotfest Roadshow tour being replaced by Wage War. However, they remained resilient, establishing a campaign with profits going to Ukraine that raised over $140,000. Heartbreakingly, it was revealed that the band’s Eugene Abdukhanov had been separated from his family since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine back in February.

Jinjer Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With P.O.D., Vended, Malevolence & Space Of Variations

10/31 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues^

11/1 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades^

11/3 – Denver, CO – Fillmore^

11/5 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis^

11/7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues^

11/9 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant^

11/10 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live^

11/11 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall^

11/3 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues^

11/14 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s^

11/15 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom^

11/17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore^

11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian^

11/20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^

11/21 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom^

11/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore^

12/7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore*

12/8 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall*

12/10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*

12/11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Hall*

12/13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live*

12/14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues*

12/16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater*

12/17 – Austin, TX – Emo’s*

12/18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues*

12/20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

12/21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues*

12/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

^No Malevolence

*No Vended