Jinjer’s Eugene Abdukhanov Has Been Separated From His Family Since Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

March 26th, 2022

Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov is one of the latest musicians to be separated from his family from Russia’s invasion on Ukraine. He recently shared a photo of himself with his wife and sons that was taken a month ago, which he stated was the last time he saw them in person.

“This is the last photo we took together before the Russian invasion started,” he wrote. “The most brutal, barbaric and horrible war in Europe since WWII, initiated by Putin, has been on for one month now. For one month I haven’t been able to hug my most beloved ones, my wife Anna, my sons Danny and Roman, and honestly don’t know when I will see them again.”

In wake of the tragic events, Adukhanov, his band and their label Napalm Records released new merchandise designed to raise funds for various charities in need to help out with food and medical supplies in Ukraine. Since its launch earlier this month, the campaign has since gone on to raise over $140,000 in financial aid from over 11,000 T-shirts sold.

“Your support will not only help so many people in need but sends a much needed positive sign that they are not alone,” the band stated. “The first donations totaling 10K have already been sent to a bomb shelter in Kyiv housing and protecting 300 people, and a Slovakian humanitarian convoy collecting urgent medical supplies, food and clothing to be delivered Uzhgorod for refugees from the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions who have been hit hard since the war started.”

The band also pulled out of the Knotfest Roadshow tour to focus on the safety of their families. Fellow band Wage War will take their place. They also have a Latin America/Europe tour that is set to begin in May but no word if it will be postponed.