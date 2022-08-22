Anthrax Teases Snippet of Pantera’s “Domination” as Tribute to Dimebag

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Anthrax played a snippet of Pantera’s single “Domination” on stage at their August 20 concert in Detroit, Michigan. According to Blabbermouth, the band performed the song as tribute to late Pantera guitarist “Dimbag” Darrell Abbott, who would have turned 56 on the day of their concert.

Jonathan Donais, guitarist for Anthrax, shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. The clip is a behind-the-scenes look at the performance as the band plays “Domination”. The audience can be seen head-banging along with the band as they jam. Donais specifically notes that the band chose to perform the song on Abbott’s birthday in the Instagram post.

Recently, Joey Belladonna commented on his departure from Anthrax, claiming he was “sideswiped out” of the band. The band also unfortunately had to cancel a recent performance on August 8, citing “medical concerns”. They recently brought Public Enemy’s Chuck D on-stage to perform “Bring the Noise”, part of their summer tour. Pantera, somewhat controversially, will be going on a reunion tour, with band member Philip Anselmo stating that the late Abbott Brothers would want the band’s legacy to “go on and on”. Max Cavalera echoed similar sentiments, stating that Pantera fans deserve to hear their music live. Charlie Benante eventually clarified that the tour would only be select shows.

