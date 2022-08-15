Charlie Benante Says Pantera Will Only Play Select Shows

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2022 - 11:34 AM

Anthrax performing at the Big 4 festival in Indio, CA. 23 April 2011.

According to Consequence, during a recent Anthrax meet-and-greet, drummer Charlie Benante offered some information about Pantera’s upcoming reunion. After being asked about the touring plans and whether the lineup of Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde and himself would be performing a full scheduled tour, he replied “I don’t think so.” He went on to clarify that they would only be performing “select” shows.

The band also addressed Benante’s involvement and how it would affect Anthrax. Guitarist Scott Ian assured fans that “the Pantera thing is not gonna change anything we’re doing.”

Some fans do not approve of the reunion as late founding brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell have since passed away. They argue that the band is not truly Pantera without the Abbott brothers. Even so, Wylde and Benante were reportedly approved by the Abbott Brothers’ estates to participate in the project. Both Wylde and Benante have promised to adapt their styles to try to emulate Pantera’s beloved co-founders. Anselmo, Wylde and even Max Cavalera have commented on the reunion, explaining that the band’s legacy deserves to be revived. Now Benante has something to say to those that are skeptical of the reunion, urging them not to attend any of the performances.

“Don’t come,” Benante remarked before joking that his comments would make news headlines, “That’s the line online tomorrow: ‘Charlie Benante on Pantera tour: ‘Don’t come.’”

Official dates have yet to be confirmed and announced but it seems that festival performances and special headlining shows are not off the table.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson