Philip Anselmo Says Abbott Brothers Would Want Pantera’s Legacy “To Go On And On”

Pantera’s 2023 reunion tour has been making headlines since it first surfaced. There have been some mixed feelings about the news, especially from Pantera fans and metal fans in general. Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante are currently slated to play on behalf of late brothers Dimebag Darrel and Vinnie Paul who passed away in 2004 and 2018 respectively.

Lead vocalist Philip Anselmo recently did an interview with The Pit to discuss what he thought the late Abbott brothers would have said about the band’s legacy. Anselmo offered, “Dimebag and Vince always wanted this band to be a legacy band, to be massive, to be our own conduit to success, simply put. I think Dime and Vince — I know Dime and Vince — would want the legacy and the name of Pantera to go on and on and on and in everybody’s damn face. I know that for sure. Abso-fucking-utely, dude. That would be their biggest dream.”

Blabbermouth reported that prior to his passing, Vinnie Paul sat down for an interview with EMP Rock Invasion in 2014 and discussed what he thought of a Pantera reunion. Abbot commented, “People are selfish, man. They want what they want; they don’t care what you want. And it’s unfortunate that people go, ‘Oh, wow, man, they can get Zakk Wylde to jump up there on stage and it’s Pantera again.’ No, it’s not, you know. It’s not that simple.”

According to Billboard, Wylde and Benante were approved by the Abbott Brothers’ estates to participate in the project. Both Wylde and Benante have promised to adapt their styles to try to emulate Pantera’s beloved co-founders.

