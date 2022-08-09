Anthrax Cancels Monday Night Concert In Dallas Due To Medical Concern

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 10:01 AM

According to Blabbermouth, New York based heavy metal band Anthrax unfortunately canceled their Monday night (August 8) concert in Dallas, Texas due to a medical concern. The band shared a statement on social media encouraging fans to still attend the show despite their absence.

“We are sorry to let you know that due to a medical concern, Anthrax have to cancel tonight’s show in Dallas. Black Label Society and Hatebreed are still performing tonight, come and rock out with them!” The band stated in the Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

They went on to say that refunds would be available and that the band had really looked forward to performing and celebrating their 40th anniversary but that they would not be able to do so that night. Frontman Scott Ian offered, “Thank you for your support and understanding, and stay safe.”

Anthrax is currently scheduled to play tonight (August 9) at Stubbs BBQ in Austin, Texas. It is unclear if the medical concern will affect tonight’s show or any future tour dates. The co-headlining trek will come to an end on August 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band has also been included on the 2022 festival lineup of Tattoo The Earth which is returning after a 20 year hiatus on August 27 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Other acts on the bill include Municipal Waste, At The Gates and Enforced. They recently released their 40th anniversary livestream concert Anthrax XL featuring a recording of their collaboration with Chuck D and even brought him on stage at a recent concert to perform “Bring The Noise.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz