Evanescence’s Amy Lee Addresses Split with Guitarist Jen Majura

Amy Lee, co-founder and lead vocalist for Evanescence, has addressed the band’s split with guitarist Jen Majura. According to Revolver, Lee addressed the split in an interview with the magazine.

A few months back, Majura, who had been in the band since 2015, was replaced by longtime Evanescence guitarist Tim McCord. Lee, for her part, has stated that the move has re-energized the band and brought a new sense of excitement for the next chapter in its existence. But Lee also intimates that there’s no bad blood between the band and Majura. In the interview, Lee states, “It’s hard to explain what I’m saying without being specific, and we all love Jen, we had a great time with Jen. Don’t want to make it like it’s anything negative there. But sometimes that chapter just ends, and when you feel that and you know that as a band, that’s how you keep things going. That’s how you keep your team, your band, and everything healthy and moving the way it’s supposed to move.”

Majura’s departure was announced back in May, and though she claimed she had no hard feelings, Majura did express some sense of shock at the decision and compared it to a divorce. Amy Lee has kept busy on stage since the move; just this month, she joined Korn on stage to perform “Freak on a Leash”, and joined the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart on a cover of the Everly Brothers’ “Love Hurts”. Evanescence as a whole has been seen on stage at Rocklahoma this year, and is on a summer tour with Korn – which began on August 16 and is expected to last until September 16.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo