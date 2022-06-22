Ex-Evanescence Guitarist Jen Majura Opens Up About Getting Fired Says, “I’m Still in Shock”

Home News Roy Lott June 22nd, 2022 - 6:41 PM

Former Evanescence Guitarist Jen Majura is now speaking her truth about her leaving the band. In an interview on the YouTube show “Coffee With Ola”, Majura opened up about her departure from Evanescence, revealing that she is still “in shock” of the situation. “I guess I’m still in shock, kind of, because after being married six years, all of a sudden you’re divorced.” She went on to discuss how she found out about getting fired and her initial reaction to the news. “Honestly, I was cleaning my apartment, and I got the phone call.” She then said “I just lay there on the floor, staring at the ceiling, wondering what that was, and literally looking over to my suitcase that I had already started packing because I was two weeks from going out on the road until pretty much the end of the year.”

Earlier this year, Evanescence announced her departure in a statement, tweeting “It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways.” Majura responded to the statement shortly after, saying that it was not her idea but did not go into full detail at the time.“I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.”

Since her departure, she has been offered to join other bands but feels it’s too soon to do so right now. She then hinted at potentially starting on her third solo album. “What I right now do, what I right now want to do is I wanna reconnect with myself and feel and hear and play my music again. And who knows? The plan is, so far — you heard it here first — I’m gonna write my third solo album.” Evanescence has not responded to her comments made on the show.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi