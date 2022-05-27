Evanescence Announce Jen Majura’s Departure, Name New Guitarist

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 27th, 2022 - 6:58 PM

After guitarist Jen Majura left Evanescence over the weekend, the band announced a new touring lineup that features Tim McCord (who has been playing bass for Evanescence since 2006) on guitar and Emma Anzai (of the Australian rock group Sick Puppies) on bass, according to Loudwire.

The announcement was made on the band’s official Facebook page. The post begins, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have some very big news to share. Introducing our new guitarist…TIM MCCORD!!”

It goes on to read, “After 16 years in the band as our rock solid bass player, Tim is taking a turn on his original instrument. Spoiler alert- he’s great at it. And on bass, it is our extreme pleasure to welcome the incredibly talented Emma Anzai of Sick Puppies! We’ve been friends and fans for years, and the time has finally come to join forces.”

Majura’s withdrawal from Evanescence was on good terms, according to the former guitarist who clarified that there weren’t any hard feelings from either party, and Evanescence remarked that they will “always love her and support her,” which is why it’s no surprise that Tim McCord, who’s been with the band for 16 years, would step up to fill the position of guitarist.

The change left fans wondering who would replace Majura on the band’s upcoming tours. After all, Evanescence will begin a co-headlining U.S. tour with Korn in mid-August that concludes in mid-September. The band will then perform at a series of U.S. stops with Halestorm through late December.

Evanescence will also be performing at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, July 15 through July 17. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado