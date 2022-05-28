Jen Majura Addresses Departure From Evanescence: “I Have No Hard Feelings Against Anybody”, Shares Cover Of Steve Vai’s “The Attitude Song”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 28th, 2022 - 2:40 PM

“None of this was my idea” the guitarist for the rock band Evanescence said. Jen Majura has been with the band since 2015, however, the Evanescence has recently informed fans that she has departed. “It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways,” the band tweeted last week-according to NME. They also mentioned that they will always support her, and look forward to see what she has in store for the future.

However, Majura came to address that she had no control over this decision, without going into detail to explain more. But, she mentioned her appreciation towards the group, “I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.” She wrote on twitter. The band has already found a replacement for the guitarist (which you can find out who on our latest story), but fans know that they have Majura’s full support.

In lighter news, today-May 28, Majura has shared a cover of Steve Vai’s track “The Attitude Song”. Already, Vai has created an instrumental hit with his guitar solo. Yet, Majura not only recreates the song in perfection to the original, but she also adds a bit of spice just for the fans. Majura sits in her room and adds a harder bass, while jamming out in full celebration of Vai’s hit.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi