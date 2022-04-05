Evanescence and Korn Announce 2022 Summer Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher April 5th, 2022 - 11:16 AM

After teasing a collaboration, two of rock’s longstanding groups Korn and Evanescence, will be joining forces for a 2022 U.S. tour. The bands each released cryptic teasers to their respective Instagram pages yesterday – implying an upcoming alliance.

The tour will begin August 16 in Denver, and conclude September 16 in Ridgefield. They will travel through Maryland Heights, Tinley Park, Clarkston, Cuyahoga Falls, Noblesville, mansfield, Camden, Wantagh, Charlotte, Pelham, Houston, Dallas, Salt Lake City, nampa, Spokane and Auburn. The tour will also feature unannounced special guests.

While Korn will tour in support of their 2022 album Requiem, Evanescence will be performing 2021’s The Bitter Truth – their first album of new material in a decade. The 18-date tour’s tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning April 8.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” Korn’s Jonathan Davis said. “Whenever Amy [Lee] comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Evanescence’s Amy Lee continued, “I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen. It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Korn and Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/27 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/04 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/10 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/13 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado