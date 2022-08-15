Nita Strauss Plays First Full Live Show With Demi Lovato

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2022 - 6:53 PM

According to Blabbermouth, former Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss officially played her first full live set with Demi Lovato on Saturday night (August 13). The performance took place at the Grandstand stage at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

After the concert, Strauss posted a video of her and Lovato rocking out to the 2017 classic “Sorry (Not Sorry).” The caption from the tweet posted on August 14 read: “Had a blast on opening night with @ddlovato.”

Had a blast on opening night with @ddlovato! 🎸🎸🎸🎸 🎥 Ryan DeFrain pic.twitter.com/oswP88WzoI — Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) August 14, 2022

Strauss has been quite busy recently, from departing the Alice Cooper band days after their tour ended to joining Demi Lovato’s backing band for a live TV debut of “Substance” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She also recently teased that she has been filming a new music video for a new solo single in the works. The new single will mark Strauss’s first solo work since October 2021 when she collaborated with Disturbed frontman David Draiman on their track “Dead Inside.” Back in November 2018, Strauss released her debut solo album entitled Controlled Chaos which was well received by both critics and fans alike.

Strauss previously canceled her appearance at Aftershock 2022 as well as Bullet For My Valentine, Judas Priest, Jinjer and If I Die First, prompting the festival to announce Danzig, In Flames, Joey Valence, Prong and Set It Off as their replacements. She was also included on the Blue Ridge Rock 2022 lineup alongside Halestorm, A Day To Remember, Underoath and more. Fans can still catch Strauss playing with Lovato on the Holy Fvck tour through November 6. Dead Sara was recently added to the tour as support.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer