Nita Strauss Films New Music Video For Forthcoming Solo Single

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2022 - 9:28 AM

Nita Strauss has been quite busy recently, from departing the Alice Cooper band days after their tour ended to joining Demi Lovato’s backing band for a live TV debut. Now, Strauss has set her sights on creating, teasing that she has been filming a new music video for a new solo single.

In an Instagram post, Strauss shows off her newly dyed rose gold hair and writes, “It’s been an exhausting but extremely, extremely fun couple of weeks. From jumping right into a live tv performance 3 days after the Alice tour ended, to crash-learning a brand new set list, taking yesterday (the only free day since I’ve been off the road) to shoot a music video for the upcoming album until 2 am and then back into rehearsal this morning- while being tired is never fun, there’s something fundamentally rewarding about the exhaustion that comes with getting a lot of stuff done!” She went on to say that she is excited about the new material and that fans will “find out for [themselves] soon enough.”

According to Blabbermouth, this will mark Strauss’s first solo work since October 2021 when she collaborated with Disturbed frontman David Draiman on their track “Dead Inside.” Back in November 2018, Strauss released her debut solo album entitled Controlled Chaos which was well received by both critics and fans alike.

Since Strauss’s departure, Alice Cooper has welcomed back Kane Roberts after a full 24 years since his exit from the band. On July 14, Strauss joined Lovato on Jimmy Kimmel Live to debut their new song “Substance.”