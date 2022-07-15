Nita Strauss Joins Demi Lovato’s Band, Debut “Substance” Live On Jimmy Kimmel

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 15th, 2022 - 1:02 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

Nita Strauss, the former guitarist for Alice Cooper’s band, made her debut with Demi Lovato’s touring band during a performance of the singer’s new single, “Substance,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (July 14).

Lovato is returning to her rock-oriented sound and had the outfit to match. She sported a black leather jacket covered in chains and iron-on patches while playing a black guitar. “Substance” will be featured on her latest album HOLY FVCK which is scheduled to release on August 19, 2022. Fans can also listen to the album’s debut single, “Skin of My Teeth,” which was released just last month and features Lovato playing a V-shaped electric guitar in the pouring rain.

Strauss kept a relatively low-profile standing behind Demi with no close-up shots from the Kimmel cameraman. According to Loudwire, Strauss announced earlier this week that she was leaving Alice Cooper’s band with a promising new venture ahead. Alice Cooper welcomed back guitarist Kane Roberts who was in the band from 1986 through 1988 as Strauss’ replacement.

The overall performance was hard-hitting. The lyrics for “Substance” deal with Lovato’s past with drug addiction and her constant search for meaning. The chorus says:

So I ask myself

“Am I the only one looking for substance?”

Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless

Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots

Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance

Am I the only one looking for substance?

Lovato impressed fans with incredibly high vocals in the latter half of the song that sounded almost effortless. She did an excellent job at belting her higher notes without straining her voice, and it left listeners excited to see what else she’s done with the new album musically.