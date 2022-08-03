Dead Sara Announced As Support On Demi Lovato’s Fall Tour, Featured On Forthcoming Album Holy Fvck

Home News Federico Cardenas August 3rd, 2022 - 10:06 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The Los Angeles-based hard rock band Dead Sara has been announced as a supporting act on Demi Lovato’s upcoming Holy Fvck tour. The tour is set to kick off later this month with a show at Springfield, Illinois on August 13, with dates scheduled until November 6.

Dead Sara’s performances at the upcoming tour will feature on dates lasting from September until early November, kicking off with a show at Wheatland, California on September 22. The two acts will go on to perform in Reno, Portland, San Francisco, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Tampa, Hollywood and other destinations, closing off with a show at Irving, Texas on November 6. The performances scheduled for September 30 and October 19 will see Dead Sara as the headlining act. See the full list of tour dates featuring both Demi Lovato and Dead Sara below.

Dead Sara Tour Dates w/ Demi Lovato

9/22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

9/23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

9/25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

10/21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

11/01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

11/03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

On top of the upcoming fall tour dates, Dead Sara has been featured on two tracks on Demi Lovato’s upcoming album Holy Fvck, “Help Me” and “Bones.” Speaking on the collaboration, Dead Sara frontwoman Emily Armstrong has explained: “A couple years ago, Demi mentioned that we should write or do a collab together… We couldn’t quite get ‘Help Me’ to work as a Dead Sara song, so when Demi heard it, jumped in and added to it, a duet was born. Finishing out the lyrics and the melody flowed so well that it was finally a complete song. We are eagerly waiting to please not only Dead Sara fans but rock fans all around!”

Holy Fvck is set to drop on August 19. Dead Sara’s latest album, Ain’t it Tragic, was released in September of 2021.

