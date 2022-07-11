Nita Strauss Departs From Alice Cooper Band, Cancels Solo Festival Performances

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 12:29 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Los Angeles-based guitarist Nita Strauss has announced that she is will not be touring with the Alice Cooper band in the fall. She has also released a statement sharing that she will be canceling her upcoming festival appearances with her solo band.

Strauss emphasized that there are no hard feelings within the band and that she is grateful for her time with the group. In an Instagram post, she commented: “The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare,” She continued, adding, “I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful.”

Preparing for questions about her departure, she explained: “I AM NOT PREGNANT!!! There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still VERY full- in fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think! But that’s news for another day.”

Strauss previously canceled her appearance at Aftershock 2022 as well as Bullet For My Valentine, Judas Priest, Jinjer and If I Die First, prompting the festival to announce Danzig, In Flames, Joey Valence, Prong and Set It Off as their replacements. She was also included on the Blue Ridge Rock 2022 lineup alongside Halestorm, A Day To Remember, Underoath and more.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer