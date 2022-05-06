Wolf Alice Announce New Lullaby Cover Album Blue Lullaby For June

Home News Noah Janowski May 6th, 2022 - 12:42 PM

The rock band, Wolf Alice, has announced that they will be releasing a new EP titled Blue Lullaby, which will be reworked versions of four songs off of their 2021 album, Blue Weekend. The four songs will be reworked into lullaby songs and the EP will be released on June 24th via Dirty Hit Records.

The band’s frontwoman, Ellie Roswell, made a statement on the upcoming EP, per NME.

“Blue Lullaby came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different,” said Rowsell. “We also had a really nice moment during the Blue Weekend campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on Blue Weekend. Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I’m happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it.”

The four songs off of the Blue Weekend album that have been reworked into lullaby songs include “No Hard Feelings”; “Lipstick On The Glass”; “How Can I Make It OK?”; and “The Last Man On Earth.”

Wolf Alice released the lullaby version of “The Last Man On Earth” on Thursday and performed the original version of the song on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in March.

In other news with the band, Wolf Alice took home the Best Group award at the BRIT Awards 2022 back in March. The band is also currently set to perform multiple shows with pop superstar, Harry Styles, this summer. After that, they will perform at multiple festivals this summer including Reading & Leeds as well as Glastonbury. The band will then return to North America for performances in September and October.