Shania Twain Joins Harry Styles Onstage At Coachella To Perform “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” And “You’re Still The One”

Home News Mohammad Halim April 16th, 2022 - 1:12 PM

One of the biggest musical festival in the world, Coachella, is starting off to a good start last Friday, April 15. Some of the biggest artists, including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and 21 Savage are set to perform for the event tonight. Mean while The Weekend, Swedish House Mafia and Doja Cat are scheduled to perform tomorrow, Sunday April 17.

Just yesterday, however, iconic singer and songwriter Harry Styles took control of the stage, singing an 18-song performance. Three of the songs were new tracks of Styles, which are going to be a part of his new album titled Harry’s House. Starting the night off, Styles played “As It was” which you can listen to it now on any music-streaming platform as he released the song at the end of March. Later in the night, he sang two more tracks never heard before, “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking”.

Styles was not just loyal to his own art, as he also brought hit singer Shaina Twain by surprise. Twain and Styles both sang a duet of two of her classic hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One”. Harry praised Twain on the help of his career, according to Consequence Sound, “Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing”…”She also taught me that men are trash.” Styles thanked her for the many memories.

Harry’s House is scheduled to release May 20. The album is set to have 13 tracks in Style’s collection.