Wolf Alice Cover King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s “Sense”

The English alternative-rock outfit Wolf Alice has offered a cover of psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s “Sense.” The song originally acted as the opening track on King Gizzard’s 2015 album Paper Mâché Dream Balloon.

Speaking on the track by King Gizzard, Stereogum quotes Wolf Alice’s Ellie Roswell stating that “It’s a beautiful song. It’s quite different from a lot of their other stuff. It kind of feels like an old, classic song, doesn’t it?” Roswell went on to explain that the band had trouble choosing what style they wanted to play and sing the song is, and said that they had wanted to sing the song exactly as it was.

The cover offered by Wolf Alice of the 2015 Gizzard track mixes elements that remain very faithful to the original while also adding certain changes that create a very distinct listening experience from the original rendition of “Sense.” Various melodies from the song, especially how it is sang, remain very similar to the original despite being sang in a higher octave. However, Wolf Alice’s take on the track is noticeably less upbeat, opting to let soft and slow piano lines dominate much of the soundscape for the song. Listen to Wolf Alice’s rendition of “Sense,” and a behind the scenes interview of the band via YouTube below.

Wolf Alice has recently announced a new upcoming album titled Blue Lullaby, set to drop June 24th via Dirty Hit Records