Wolf Alice Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Wolf Alice has announced a North American Leg of their ongoing tour to support Blue Weekend during the Spring and Summer of this year. This will be added right in the middle of the second win of their tour which will kick off mid-February and conclude in November. The quartet definitely has a busy year ahead of them, and you can buy your tickets on Ticketmaster, starting on Friday. Also, they will be part of the super-popular When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas in October this year. Choose your dates wisely. Click here for more information and check out the dates below.

Wolf Alice 2022 Tour Dates:

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival

03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead

03/22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

03/25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

03/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

04/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

04/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

04/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival