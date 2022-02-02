Wolf Alice Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Wolf Alice has announced a North American Leg of their ongoing tour to support Blue Weekend during the Spring and Summer of this year. This will be added right in the middle of the second win of their tour which will kick off mid-February and conclude in November. The quartet definitely has a busy year ahead of them, and you can buy your tickets on Ticketmaster, starting on Friday. Also, they will be part of the super-popular When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas in October this year. Choose your dates wisely. Click here for more information and check out the dates below.
Wolf Alice 2022 Tour Dates:
03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival
03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
03/22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
03/25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
03/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
04/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
04/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
04/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival