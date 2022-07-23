St. Vincent Releases Cover Of Nine Inch Nails’ “PIGGY” Featuring Dave Grohl On Drums

Home News Finneas Gregory July 23rd, 2022 - 12:44 PM

Three-time Grammy award-winning musician St. Vincent has recently released a cover of “Piggy” by the band Nine Inch Nails, featuring legendary musician Dave Grohl playing the drums. According to a recent press release from St. Vincent, this cover of “Piggy” was previously released as a 7″ single for Record Store Day 2021 and received a limited Amazon release to honor the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. However, this is the first time this star-studded cover has seen a widespread digital release.

St. Vincent’s cover of “Piggy” featuring Dave Grohl is available to stream on most major music streaming services. Alternatively, it can be listened to on Youtube, where the video featuring the song’s audio has amassed several tens of thousands of views, a thousand likes, as well as massive amounts of praise from fans.

“Piggy,” covered by St. Vincent, keeps much of the original Nine Inch Nail song intact while adding a few unique additions. For one, the vocals in St. Vincent’s version take center stage and are far more prominent than the vocals in the Nine Inch Nails edition. Another change in the St. Vincent edition is the number of sound effects. In the Nine Inch Nails version, there are several dark and industrial sound effects that add a lot of atmosphere. In the St. Vincent version, the sound effects play less of a part, with more focus on the core instruments, the guitar, bass and drums.

Overall, fans of St. Vincent and Dave Grohl are surely going to enjoy this refreshing take on the classic Nine Inch Nails song “Piggy” now that it is digitally widely available for the first time.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela