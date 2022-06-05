St. Vincent Covers Lipps Inc’s Iconic “Funkytown” For Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 5th, 2022 - 3:42 PM

The song that everyone in the world has surely heard of, “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. is hitting the screen again for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. According to Consequence, Musician and singer and songwriter St. Vincent will be covering the funky classic, so expect a more updated, but still fun version of the song.

“Funkytown” was written by Steven Greenburg and released in 1979 by the disco band Lipps Inc. At the time of its release, it soared the charts in the United States, Germany, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and so many other countries. Since its release, it has been shown in films, including the 2004 animated film Shrek 2. The famous lyrics, “Won’t you take me to funkytown?/ Won’t you take me to funkytown/ Won’ Won’t you take me to funkyto-own?” transcended generations, and it’s known as one of the most funkiest, dance songs ever. Now it will touch the hearts of the children today in the Minions (released in 2015) sequel, which will tell the origin story of how Gru met his minions in the 1970s and became the greatest supervillain to ever exist. The movie is set to release on July 1.

Fans of the 1979 version shouldn’t worry, however. The Grammy-nominated singer, who is no stranger to amazing covers, does the cover justice. The song still has the robotic-like vocals as the original. Produced by Jack Antonoff, the cover is filled with synths and a lively beat that will still take listeners to Funkytown. Even the art is reminiscent of 1970s art and aesthetics. Listen to St. Vincent’s version below!

Photo Credit: Owen Ela