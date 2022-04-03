Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Delivers Moving Video Speech At 2022 Grammys

Home News Skyy Rincon April 3rd, 2022 - 7:24 PM

Many people believe that music can bring the world together. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is one of those people. At the 2022 Grammys ceremony, Zelenskyy appeared in a video speech urging attendees and viewers alike to stand against the war in Ukraine. He also asserts that music is antithetical to war and yet has the ability to inspire major change.

“The war. What’s more opposite to music,” He exclaims in an emotional plea, “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”