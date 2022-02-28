Dee Snider Endorses”We’re Not Gonna Take It” For Ukraine, Denounces Anti-Maskers

Home News Lauren Floyd February 28th, 2022 - 12:11 PM

American singer/songwriter and radio personality, Dee Snider responds via Instagram to those questioning his endorsement of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for the Ukrainians but non-endorsement of anti-Maskers. He responds:

“People are asking me why I endorsed the use of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

The short to-the-point declaration left IG users responding “Right on!” and “Respect” while others opposed the rhetoric.

Snider recently released the powerful new music video for his latest single “Stand.”