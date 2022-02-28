Pussy Riot Say “Fuck Putin” During Live Performance In NYC

Home News Tara Mobasher February 28th, 2022 - 4:15 PM

The Russian punk rock group, Pussy Riot, condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin on stage at Terminal 5 in New York City. The show was part of several performances for Pussy Riot as openers for Marina’s Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land tour.

Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokonnikova said before the group’s performance, “I hate war. I love peace. I support Ukraine. Fuck Putin. I hope he dies soon.” The band’s aversion towards the Russian president is nothing new; eight years ago, Pussy Riot spoke to an Amnesty International benefit audience and stated that “we will not forgive and will not forget what the regime is doing to our fellow citizens… we demand a Russia that is free; a Russia without Putin.”

The feminist group is known for being outspoken against its government – two members of the band were previously labelled “foreign agents” for protesting the Russian government

The group’s fundraiser to help Ukraine after its invasion by Russia has raised almost $3 million thus far, and is still accepting donations.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford