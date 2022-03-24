Dee Snider Debuts New Music Video For “Stand (For Ukraine)”, Launches Aid Campaign

Home News Tara Mobasher March 24th, 2022 - 8:41 PM

Dee Snider has released a re-worked music video for his 2021 track from Leave a Scar titled “Stand (for Ukraine).” In addition, he developed the World United Live campaign to support Ukrainian families in need.

When a trend to use Twisted Sister’s infamous song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began circulating, the singer provided his staunch support. However, when used in other instances, such as anti-mask rhetoric, Snider was repeatedly echoed his dismay.

“About a month ago, someone on social media told me people in Ukraine were using Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as a battle cry and asked if I was cool with it. Of course I was,” Snider said in a statement. “At that very moment, some great people (who were all friends of mine) were hatching the idea for World United Live and asked me if I would spearhead the organization. How could I say no? Since then, we have been beating the drum for the free world to come together, not only in support of Ukraine and condemnation of Putin, but in sending a message to the Russian people that they are misinformed and not being told the truth.”

The four-minute music video began with a series of news clips describing the destruction in Ukraine created by Russian troops, while Snider sings and plays his guitar in the background. “Stand for something. Never fall,” he sang. The clips continued throughout the video, showing notable public figures discussing the war, photos of Ukrainians fleeing their homes and protestors in altercations with law enforcement.

Overall, the song is meant to incite encouragement in Ukrainians and those abroad to continue fighting.