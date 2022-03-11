Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Spring & Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Live Performance Video For “Honey Chile”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 11th, 2022 - 10:05 PM

Grammy-winning Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show announced that they will embark on a spring and summer tour beginning at the end of March 2022. The band also shared a new live acoustic performance video for “Honey Chile” from the upcoming album Paint This Town.

The new track “Honey Chile” features the band’s classic bluegrass sound, classically mandolin-centric and driven by the Ketch Secor’s unique and powerful voice. The track is laced with feelings of longing, a sense of reminiscing, and yearning. The song’s official video is a very strong live performance that shows the band in their purest form: five guys on stage, connected by the music they make.

“Honey Chile” is the latest song to be released from their forthcoming album, Paint This Town, which will be released on April 22 via ATO Records. The album provides a kaleidoscopic look at the American roots music scene without overlooking its dark corners. Check out the single below.

“Paint This Town”—the debut single by the band—has reached number one on the Americana Singles Chart for three weeks in a row.

The tour will kick off on March 25th in Richmond, KY. You can check all the tour dates below. The band will also be playing at MerleFest, which begins in May 2022.

Old Crow Medicine Show 2022 Tour Dates:

March 25 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

March 26 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center

April 23 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival

April 24 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

April 29 – Outer Banks, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park

April 30 – Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

May 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

May 6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 7 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

May 8 – Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center

May 20 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art

May 21 – Beaufort, NC @ Beaufort Music Festival

June 3 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

June 4 – McKinney, TX @ KHYI’s 26th Texas Music Revolution

June 11 – Ellijay, GA @ Holla Yella Festival

June 24 – Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival

July 8 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival

July 12 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

July 13 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 15 – Grass Valley, CA @ California WorldFest 2022

July 16 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music & Arts Festival

July 17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

July 18 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

July 20 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 21 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

July 22 – Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

July 24 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 30 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

Paint This Town Tracklist

1. Paint This Town

2. Bombs Away

3. Gloryland

4. Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise

5. Honey Chile

6. Reasons To Run

7. Painkiller

8. Used To Be A Mountain

9. DeFord Rides Again

10. New Mississippi Flag

11. John Brown’s Dream

12. Hillbilly Boy