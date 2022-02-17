Luck Reunion 2022 Announces Lineup Including Willie Nelson, Japanese Breakfast, Alison Russel, And More

Luck has announced an exclusive concert series in March in celebration of the tenth annual Luck Reunion. Willie Nelson’s “Luck, TX” will commence on March 17.
The event will be presented by Southwest Airlines and will feature 40 acts and special culinary experiences with chefs. The lineup will include artists like 49 Winchester, Abby Hamilton, Jonathan Terrell, Lily Meola, Night Moves, and more.
“Although we’ve faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally,” festival organizers said. “We can’t wait to celebrate ten years of Luck and to see our ‘Luck Family’ return to the stage.”
Luck will also host a potluck on the night before the reunion, featuring Chef Maneet Chauhan, Chef Duff Goldman, Chef Scott Conant, and Chef Brian Light, among others. In addition, the Spring Concert Series will take place on March 18 with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Danielle Ponder, Shakey Graves & Friends on March 19, and Modest Mouse on April 29.
The full lineup for this year’s reunion can be viewed below.
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer
49 Winchester
Abby Hamilton
Abraham Alexander
Adia Victoria
Allison Russell
Bendigo Fletcher
Black Lips
BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere
Charley Crockett
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express
Danielle Ponder
David Beck’s Tejano Weekend
Delta Spirit
Ida Mae
Japanese Breakfast
Jim Francis
Jim Keller
Jonathan Terrell
Leslie Mendelson
Lily Meola
Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey
Lucero
Neal Francis
Night Moves
Particle Kid
Ryan Quiet
Seratones
S.G. Goodman
Steve Gunn (full band)
Sunflower Bean
SUSTO
Tami Neilson
Trè Burt (solo)
Weyes Blood (solo)
Willie Nelson and Family