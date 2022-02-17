Luck Reunion 2022 Announces Lineup Including Willie Nelson, Japanese Breakfast, Alison Russel, And More

Home News Tara Mobasher February 17th, 2022 - 4:24 PM

Luck has announced an exclusive concert series in March in celebration of the tenth annual Luck Reunion. Willie Nelson’s “Luck, TX” will commence on March 17.

The event will be presented by Southwest Airlines and will feature 40 acts and special culinary experiences with chefs. The lineup will include artists like 49 Winchester, Abby Hamilton, Jonathan Terrell, Lily Meola, Night Moves, and more.

“Although we’ve faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally,” festival organizers said. “We can’t wait to celebrate ten years of Luck and to see our ‘Luck Family’ return to the stage.”

Luck will also host a potluck on the night before the reunion, featuring Chef Maneet Chauhan, Chef Duff Goldman, Chef Scott Conant, and Chef Brian Light, among others. In addition, the Spring Concert Series will take place on March 18 with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Danielle Ponder, Shakey Graves & Friends on March 19, and Modest Mouse on April 29.

The full lineup for this year’s reunion can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

49 Winchester

Abby Hamilton

Abraham Alexander

Adia Victoria

Allison Russell

Bendigo Fletcher

Black Lips

BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere

Charley Crockett

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express

Danielle Ponder

David Beck’s Tejano Weekend

Delta Spirit

Ida Mae

Japanese Breakfast

Jim Francis

Jim Keller

Jonathan Terrell

Leslie Mendelson

Lily Meola

Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey

Lucero

Neal Francis

Night Moves

Particle Kid

Ryan Quiet

Seratones

S.G. Goodman

Steve Gunn (full band)

Sunflower Bean

SUSTO

Tami Neilson

Trè Burt (solo)

Weyes Blood (solo)

Willie Nelson and Family