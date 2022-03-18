Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Camping Plaza Lineup Featuring Nghtmre, Dillon Francis, Channel Tres And More

Home News Federico Cardenas March 18th, 2022 - 10:02 PM

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 installment. The list of artists is divided by the Camping Plazas that each artist will be performing in at the Bonnaroo farms, located 60 miles Southeast of Manchester. The festival is currently planned to take place from June 16 to June 19.

According to a statement from Bonnaroo, the festival’s decision to divide the festival into multiple different Camping Plazas stems from Bonnaroo’s intent to create a “the most inclusive and original camping experience of any festival, anywhere in the world.” These Camping Plazas are multiple different well-lit strategically placed areas throughout the festival’s campgrounds, offering free Wi-Fi, public showers, activities, shade, changing stations as well as other amenities intended to create the ideal camping experience for the multi-day festival.

Headliners from the upcoming festival include DJ and EDM producer Nghtmre, Turnpike Troubadours, Paul Cauthen, Sugaray Rayford, Channel Tres, Dillon Francis, Flatland Cavalry, Lainey Wilson, The Brook and The Bluff along with many others. Each different Camping Plaza contains a different set of artists performing on different days, starting with the first day, headlined by Nghtmre, and concluding with the final day being highlighted by Jauz Presents: OFF THE DEEP END. See the flyer containing the full list of performers at each date below.

For updates and other information regarding the upcoming festival, see the Bonnaroo’s website here. The announcement of the 2022 schedule for Bonnaroo Festival follows the cancellation of the Bonnaroo fest in 2021 due to Hurricane Ida.