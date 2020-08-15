Orville Peck and Shania Twain Join Forces on Swanky New Country Track “Legends Never Die”

Home News Alex Limbert August 15th, 2020 - 1:49 PM

Canadian country singer Orville Peck released a song and video with fellow Canadian Grammy Award-winning country and pop artist Shania Twain for the single “Legends Never Die.” The single is part of a self-produced six-song EP titled Show Pony EP released on the Columbia Records label. In a press release, Peck stated “Working with Shania was a dream come true. Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

In a recent video posted to the Huffington Post, Peck adds:

It was a very interesting thing for me (to be working alongside Shania) because obviously I am such a fan of Shania like all of us are. It was extremely interesting to be in such close proximity with her when we worked on the song and we worked on the video. She is such a kind person. She is so incredible and so warm. She made it really easy though. But I had to keep reminding myself don’t forget to perform in the video because obviously sitting next to Shania Twain you can’t help to be pinching yourself a lot. She’s incredibly involved with everything she has done with her whole career which I was so thrilled to learn. I am similar. I am very hands on with all aspects, my videos, songs, everything and she is very much the same. So that was really cool to learn that she has been very involved with everything that she’s done. She’s incredibly easy to work with. Super professional. Really hard working. Just wants to do take after take. She’s amazing. I can’t say a single bad thing about Shania. She’s just great.

“Legends Never Die” is a powerful country duet. Peck and Twain’s voices are top-notch and complement eachother strikingly well. The intro begins with a bright acoustic guitar joined later by the bass, drums and steel guitar. Overall, the song is solid with a strong groove that can be heard nearly throughout the song.

In the video for “Legends Never Die,” Peck and Twain play together on stage at a small drive-in theater apparently to promote social distancing during Covid-19 pandemic. We recently reported on other southern acts playing live at outdoor venues including Steep Canyon Rangers and the Avett Brothers.

Peck released two other videos for the songs “No Glory In the West” and “Summertime,” both from Show Pony, adding “I loved my experience with Pony. However, Show Pony is a more confident perspective and allows me to share even more both lyrically and musically. Like all country albums, Show Pony is a little collection of stories, some sad, some happy and I am excited for people to hear it.”

Peck was originally ready to release the EP in early June however due to the political unrest that was taking place in the country in June, Peck thought it was best to wait until a later date to release Show Pony.