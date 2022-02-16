Willie Nelson Cancels Shows At Indoor Venues Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Home News Federico Cardenas February 16th, 2022 - 7:15 PM

The country musician Willie Nelson has become the latest out of many musicians to cancel upcoming concerts out of caution due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It should be emphasized that the concerts that the artist plans to cancel are those which were scheduled to take place outdoors, whereas those which are scheduled to take place outdoors are set to go on as normal. This likely reflects advice from the CDC and other organizations that the primary method by which the Coronavirus is spread is through people being in contact indoors, whereas it is safer for people to gather in an outdoor environment.

Consequence Sound quotes a representative from Nelson as stating that “We are canceling our indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance.” While many fans will certainly be disappointed that so many upcoming concerts are going to be cancelled, the representative went on to assure fans that “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

Among the cancelled concerts are nearly every concert scheduled in March, with the exception of Nelson’s Luck Reunion on March 17, which he holds at his own ranch.

Willie Nelson has recently announced that he plans to release a new album titled A Beautiful Time in April. Aside from his solo-touring, Nelson has also recently been scheduled to take place in the New Orleans Jazz Fest, lasting from late April to early May.