Jason Isbell Discusses Difficulties With Anti-Vaxxers: “Some People Just Don’t Want To Listen”

Singer Jason Isbell appeared as a guest on the second season premiere of Bill Clinton’s podcast Why Am I Telling You This? Isbell and former U.S. president Clinton discussed COVID safety policies at shows and concerts.

Both Clinton and Isbell have dedicated time to encouraging people to do their part and get vaccinated. Clinton participated in an ad campaign entitled “It’s Up To You” with other former presidents and first ladies (apart from the Trumps.)

Vaccination is the most effective way to avoid testing positive for COVID. In the podcast episode, Clinton cites a statistic: “The death rate is still 13 to 16 times higher for people who aren’t vaccinated than for people who are.”

Meanwhile, Isbell has been and continues to be an avid supporter of vaccine protocols, including at his own shows.

His 2021 tour required concert-goers to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. If venues didn’t comply, Isbell canceled his shows, as seen when he canceled a show in Houston.

Isbell also went on MSNBC with Dr. Fauci to talk about the best ways to keep safe at concerts.

Isbell believes the policies he and Clinton discussed have played major roles at Isbell’s concerts. They serve to keep the audience, performers and crew safe while also easing Isbell’s mind and worries: the protocols help Isbell to “not be concerned and not be worried about people’s safety or about the kind of audience that I have.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz