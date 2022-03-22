Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup Announced Including Metallica, Green Day, Caroline Polachek And More

Home News Tara Mobasher March 22nd, 2022 - 11:24 AM

Lollapalooza have announced their lineup for the 2022 festival at Chicago’s Grant Park. The festival will take place July 28 through July 31, and will feature headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

Glass Animals, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, IDLES, Turnstile, the Kid Laroi, YG, King Princess, 100 Gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Girl In Red, Tove Lo, WILLOW, Caroline Polachek, Cordae, Dashboard Confessional, Beach Bunny, the Wombats, Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress, MUNA, Tinashe, glaive, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Young Nudy, Maxo Kream, Mariah The Scientist, Horsegirl, Meet Me @ The Altar, among others. At the end of last month, headliner Metallica also revealed two new dates for their upcoming summer tour, which will take place May 27 in Napa, following their February 25 show in Las Vegas. Headliner Green Day, however, was among the many artists to cancel shows due to the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. They cancelled their May 29 Moscow show.

The festival in countries abroad also took place towards the beginning of the year. Lollapalooza Paris featured Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, Phoebe Bridgers, Little Simz, David Guetta, A$AP Rocky, maneskin, Turnstile, Highly Suspect, White Reaper, Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Illenium, among others. Meanwhile, Lollapalooza Brazil featured the Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction, IDLES, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, A Day to Remember and Alessia Cara, alongside other artists.

Lollapalooza Argentina featured Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, The Strokes, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, the Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction and more, and took place this past weekend. The upcoming July festival will feature Jane’s Addiction as a special guest with tickets currently available for sale at the festival’s website.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado