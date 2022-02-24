Metallica Announce Two New Summer Stadium Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher February 24th, 2022 - 5:33 PM

In addition to headlining appearances at the Boston Calling and BottleRock festivals, Metallica has also revealed that they will be hosting two shows in August. The band will perform in Buffalo on August 11, and another in Pittsburgh on August 14.

The band will be playing a Las Vegas show Friday, with additional shows in South America and Europe. Tickets for the new shows will begin selling Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. and both shows will be opened by Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Metallica’s upcoming U.S. tour dates can be viewed below.

Metallica — 2022 US Tour Dates

2/25 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

5/27 BottleRock Napa, CA

5/29 Boston Calling Boston, MA

8/11 Highmark Stadium Buffalo, NY

8/14 PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado