Green Day Cancel Upcoming Moscow Show Over Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, Green Day has cancelled its upcoming show in Moscow on May 29. Similarly, the pop group AJR cancelled a show in Russia slated for October alongside musicians like Disclosure, Bring Me The Horizon and Khalid, whose performances are currently uncertain.

In an Instagram story post, Green Day expressed its sadness at having to cancel the upcoming show, and stated that refunds would be available.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band wrote, “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”